14-day quarantine for health workers may go

Shortage of staff amid rising cases forces health department to go for new strategy.  But employees disgruntled with the move

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing shortage of staff, the state health department may soon do away with the practice of sending doctors and nurses to 14-day quarantine if it is suspected that they have come in contact with suspected or confirmed Covid-19 patients.

Though healthcare workers are disgruntled with the move, it is reliably learnt that a discussion is on at the top echelons of the health department regarding its implementation. The department has already quashed the ‘14-day exemption for seven-day duty’ norm for those working at the 32 Covid hospitals citing staff shortage. 

“We are considering the suggestion made by the state expert committee for Covid-19,” said a health department officer. “Taking into consideration the spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, healthcare staff can’t be spared. Also, there are projections that the situation might get worse in the coming weeks. Thus the practice of quarantine might get reconsidered,” the officer said.

Claiming that the 14-day quarantine might affect patient care at Covid hospitals, the expert panel has suggested the Chief Minister to grant leave for two or three days and then check healthcare workers concerned using the GeneXpert tests.

However, the proposal was met with stiff opposition from the staff unions. Nurses, under the CPM-affiliated Kerala Government Nurses Association and Congress-affiliated Kerala Government Nurses Union observed a black day last week and submitted representations to higher officials against the proposal. 

“Nurses are in the front line in the fight against the pandemic, and we are the ones most exposed to Covid-19 confirmed and suspected patients. Even those wearing personal protective equipment get infected. Thus it is not sensible to implement the expert panel’s suggestion” said a KGNA representative. Earlier in the week, representatives of KGNA met Health Minister K K Shailaja and raised their concerns against the quashing of 14-day exemption norm. 

“Earlier it was seven-day duty and 14-day non-exposure. But now it is seven days of patient care and the 14 days doing other duties except patient care,” said a doctor at a Covid hospital. Such a shift in strategy will not only put healthcare workers at risk but those around them including their family members, said an office bearer of Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association.

