As CPI toughens stand, CM says no move to take Athirappilly forward

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the NOC for the Athirappilly hydel electric project threatens to snowball into a major tussle between CPM and CPI, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said there is no decision to take the project forward as of now.

Terming the NOC as a routine procedure, Pinarayi said the project is on hold. Strengthening its stand, CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran said the project neither figures on the LDF agenda nor in its manifesto. It later emerged that it was Chief Minister Pinarayi himself who had signed the file on April 18 for issuing the NOC. A file noting stated that the project could be kept alive only if clearances are retained, for which the NOC is needed.