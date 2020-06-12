Bodies of patients who committed suicide in the Covid ward of GMCH cremated

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cremation of two patients who committed suicide in the Covid ward of Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) here on Wednesday was held at the crematorium of Nedumangad municipality.

Unni K, 33, from Anad who committed suicide on Wednesday morning, had tested negative for Covid twice after over a week of treatment at the hospital. Murukeshan, 38, who committed suicide too, also tested negative on Thursday, following which it was decided to cremate the body. Though there were protests from local political leaders who insisted on following Covid protocol funeral for both the deceased, the cremation was completed by 7pm.

“Locals created minor issue here as the ambulance got a bit delayed to arrive in the hospital. This caused delay in moving the bodies,” said an officer. However, after finishing all procedures, the bodies were released by 4.20pm. The families of the patients were allowed to see the face of the deceased since they both had tested negative.

“There was some confusion about the procedures as this is the first such incident in the state. Given the Covid scenario and the patients’ history, we followed all necessary protocols,” said an official. Unni was first admitted to the GMCH after he tested positive two weeks back. He tested negative later but he fled the isolation ward before being officially discharged and reached his native place Anad on Tuesday. From there, he was brought back to the GMCH.

A few hours later, Murukeshan was admitted to the hospital in a drunken state after he arrived from Tamil Nadu to his home at Netta, Nedumangad. According to GMCH officials, his samples were collected before he was admitted to the isolation ward. Murukeshan’s room was close to the nursing station. When he did not respond to the nurses by 4.50pm after locking himself in the room, the officials opened the door to find him hanging. He died by 6pm.

explanation sought

T’Puram: The suicides are extremely unfortunate, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said. However, it cannot be said that there was any lapse on the part of the hospital, he said. “We will take steps to make sure such issues do not happen,” he said. Health Minister K K Shailaja had summoned the MCH authorities to her office on Wednesday night and demanded an explanation for the deaths.