Five institutes from Kerala among top 100 in country

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Five educational institutions in the state have found a place among the top 100 institutes in the country in the overall category, as per the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 released by the Union HRD Ministry. This is a slight improvement from last year when only four institutions from the state managed to enter the top 100 list.

In the overall rankings, University of Kerala maintained its top slot with a rank of 42. However, it was seven places down when compared to last year. The other institutions are: MG University (49), University of Calicut (76), IISER, Thiruvananthapuram (80) and Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) (89). IISER was the new entrant in the list this year.

The Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode (IIMK) bagged the sixth place in the countrywide ranking for management institutes, climbing two places up. The National Institute of Technology, Calicut, was placed third in the national ranking for architecture institutes. College of Engineering, Trivandrum, bagged the 11th place among architecture institutes. 

In the University category, University of Kerala clinched the national rank of 23, a spot lower than last year. The others are: MG University (30), University of Calicut (54) and Cusat (62). Kerala bagged 20 national ranks in the college category. University College, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged topper in the state with a national ranking of 23. 

Other top colleges are: Rajagiri College of Social Sciences, Ernakulam (28), Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram (40), St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam (47), Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram (48), Sacred Heart College, Ernakulam (55), St Joseph’s College, Kozhikode (60), St Thomas College, Thrissur (63), Bishop Moore College, Mavelikkara (76), St Berchmans College, Kottayam (79), Bishop Kurialcherry College for Women, Kottayam (80) and Government College, Kasaragod (83).

Kerala has also put up a good show in the engineering category. National Institute of Technology, Calicut (23), Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram (33) and College of Engineering, Trivandrum (85) found a place among the top 100. Interestingly, Kerala had no representation in the top 100 ranks for medical, dental and pharmacy institutions. Neither did any law college find a place in the ranking for law institutions.

Amrita Vidyapeetham  bags fourth place
Kochi: Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, Coimbatore, has jumped four places to reach fourth position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework 2020 rankings. The university which came 8th in the NIRF university rankings in 2019, also came 7th among the top medical colleges in India this year in the list which was released by Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

