Parents of special needs children can work from home or avail paid leave

CYNTHIA CHANDRAN By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s guidelines for its employees with special needs children, allowing them to take leave till the special schools reopen, have enabled these parents to ensure e-learning to their wards at home. A top-level meeting was on Thursday held to fast-track the commencement of the online modules for special children. The 327 unaided special schools in the state are yet to kick off online classes while the normal schools started them from June 1.

The move to allow parents of special kids to take leave or opt for work from home(WFH) — the department head will take the call — came after it emerged that a sizeable number of these guardians had been forced to stay away from work during the lockdown to tend to their kids. An official from the social justice department told TNIE that in certain cases, both the parents, who are government employees, or one of the parents, in government service, will be eligible for permission.

“There is no certainty when the schools and special schools will reopen. The parent(s) of special needs children can either avail themselves of paid leave or opt for WFH,” said the official. Some of these parents are apprehensive about getting their hyperactive kids to remain attentive during the classes. Sheeja Harikumar, 43, a mother of two special kids, is one. “While my elder son Abijith, 21, is a spastic, the younger one Abhishek, 16, is mentally challenged.

I have urged the special school authorities to start one-to-one classes in school at least twice weekly,” the Pongumoodu native told TNIE. SCERT director J Prasad told TNIE that last-minute arrangements are on to kick start the online modules for special needs children. “With Samagra Shiksha Kerala’s backing, SCERT has prepared a series of modules which also includes video therapies,” he said Father Roy Vadakkel, chairman, Association for Intellectually Disabled (AID), said he has urged before the social justice department and SCERT to start parallel offline classes for hyper active students with whom e-learning is a challenge.