Why Kerala does not yet need single-test discharge protocol

Anuja Susan Varghese By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) revising the discharge protocol for Covid-19 patients, various state governments are revisiting the laid-down procedures. In the wake of the recent surge in the number of cases, which has overwhelmed hospitals in many major metros, the ICMR has amended rules to permit discharge of patients after one test result turns negative.

Considering the relatively lower number of infections in Kerala, experts are divided on the need for the state to adopt this option. While such a change in protocol will help conserve hospital resources, many say the state should continue with the safer option of ensuring two consecutive negative tests before discharge.

The move will benefit the Covid hospitals as it will cut the number of patients admitted and the associated strain on the hospitals, say some experts. While agreeing that this will reduce the stress on the medical staff, some others, however, opine that this comes with an associated risk. “Normally, viruses lose their ability to infect another person after 10 days from the onset of symptoms like fever.

In the case of Covid-19 too, it is a known fact that chances of a patient transmitting the virus, after a test proves negative, is less. If discharged after just one test proving negative, the patient will still have to undergo home quarantine for another 14 days. If any symptoms arise during the period, the patient will have to be admitted to hospital again and treated,” said Anup R Warrier, infectious disease expert. “Presently, we discharge patients only after two consecutive tests are negative.

We have not yet received any new guidelines from the state government. Covid tests are usually done on the fifth and 10th day of quarantine. Most infections are positively identified by then. We have also come across cases that test positive later, after the first test was negative,” said Peter Vazhayil, superintendent, GMCH, Kalamassery. A member of the state Covid special committee said, “Kerala does not need to take such a risk now since the number of cases here are not that high. In other states, they had to take such measures as they have started detecting positive cases in thousands almost every day. Though we expect the numbers to increase, discharging patients after a single test is not being considered as of now.”