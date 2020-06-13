STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Class 6 girl from Kerala found hanging in bedroom, parents allege hand of ganja mafia

Ameena was a Class 6 student of NSS HSS Prakkulam School. Her mother has raised a murder allegation saying that she would never make such an attempt.

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: The family of a 11-year-old girl who was found hanging in her house at Prakkulam on Friday evening has demanded a detailed probe into the death as they suspect the involvement of the ganja mafia in her death.

The girl, Ameena, was a Class 6 student of NSS HSS Prakkulam School. Her mother has raised a murder allegation saying that she would never make such an attempt.

Ameena was helping her mother on the fateful day before she went inside to have her routine prayers in the evening. The mother later returned to find her daughter hanging from the ceiling of the bedroom. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared brought dead.

The girl was the eldest of three children who lived in a shack made of tin sheet. Earlier, it was alleged that she took the extreme step due to lack of facilities to attend online classes.

However, the family maintained that she used to attend classes at a nearby public library. The autopsy report is still awaited and a further probe will be initiated based on this, according to the police.

