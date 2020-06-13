STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

CPM holds virtual state committee meeting

Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai reported the central committee decisions while state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained the state secretariat decisions.

Published: 13th June 2020 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After its successful online politburo meet in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, the CPM held its first online state committee meet on Friday. Held through a free software platform, the virtual meet had politburo and secretariat members attending from the AKG Centre, while other state committee members joined in from the 14 district committee offices. On Saturday the party will hold virtual reporting of decisions to district and area committee members.

Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai reported the central committee decisions while state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained the state secretariat decisions. Chief Minister and politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan and PB member M A Baby attended the meet from the AKG Centre.

 In view of the lockdown, the party way of taking decisions in a democratic manner is being done through technological assistance. Online reporting for all district and area committee members and local committee secretaries will be held online on Saturday at 10 am. 

Protest against Centre’s policies 
The CPM will organise state-wide protest against the Centre’s policies on June 16. The meet as per the decision of the politburo is to be held from 10 am to 12 noon at branch centres across the state following Covid protocol. Free foodgrain of 10 kg to each family and increasing the remuneration under Employment Guarantee Scheme are among the demands raised by the party. 

Awareness on Covid restrictions
The CPM has decided to create awareness among the people on following Covid-19 restrictions and quarantine. The party members will work along with the ward committees of the government in assisting people who need support. Awareness will be created on wearing of masks, physical distancing and other directives by the government. The party has decided to take up the campaign in view of increasing cases of quarantine violations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp