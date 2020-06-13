CPM holds virtual state committee meeting

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After its successful online politburo meet in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions, the CPM held its first online state committee meet on Friday. Held through a free software platform, the virtual meet had politburo and secretariat members attending from the AKG Centre, while other state committee members joined in from the 14 district committee offices. On Saturday the party will hold virtual reporting of decisions to district and area committee members.

Politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai reported the central committee decisions while state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan explained the state secretariat decisions. Chief Minister and politburo member Pinarayi Vijayan and PB member M A Baby attended the meet from the AKG Centre.

In view of the lockdown, the party way of taking decisions in a democratic manner is being done through technological assistance. Online reporting for all district and area committee members and local committee secretaries will be held online on Saturday at 10 am.

Protest against Centre’s policies

The CPM will organise state-wide protest against the Centre’s policies on June 16. The meet as per the decision of the politburo is to be held from 10 am to 12 noon at branch centres across the state following Covid protocol. Free foodgrain of 10 kg to each family and increasing the remuneration under Employment Guarantee Scheme are among the demands raised by the party.

Awareness on Covid restrictions

The CPM has decided to create awareness among the people on following Covid-19 restrictions and quarantine. The party members will work along with the ward committees of the government in assisting people who need support. Awareness will be created on wearing of masks, physical distancing and other directives by the government. The party has decided to take up the campaign in view of increasing cases of quarantine violations.