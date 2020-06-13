Crisis in UDF as Joseph says no to Jose’s demands

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Collective efforts of the UDF leadership to bring consensus among the warring PJ Joseph and Jose K Mani factions in the Kerala Congress (M) over a change of guard in Kottayam district panchayat turned futile on Friday, after Joseph turned down Jose faction’s conditions for stepping down from the president’s post.

After a meeting with his colleagues in Changanassery, Joseph said, as per the understanding in the UDF, there was no condition on sharing the president post between two factions. “Hence there is no point in putting any conditions to step down from the post. Resignation should be unconditional,” he said.

Putting pressure on UDF leadership, Joseph added he wouldn’t attend the coalition meetings till the UDF decision is implemented. “The UDF can’t be a coalition if it fails to implement its decisions,” he said. According to him, a no-confidence motion should be moved if Jose faction continues to violate the decision. Passing the buck to UDF leadership, Joseph added a convenient date for moving the no-trust motion.

Meanwhile, Jose retorted by stating that Joseph was trying to intimidate the leadership for his gains. “Discussion is progressing and a final decision will be taken by the leadership. Meanwhile, Joseph is challenging the leadership after his nominee became chairman in Changanassery municipality. He is threatening to migrate from UDF as he did in previous decisive occasions,” Jose said.