Four health workers among 85 infected with coronavirus in Kerala; Over 2.35 lakh under observation

The active cases in the state touched 1,342 while 1,045 people have recovered from the infection, including 46, who were discharged today.

Published: 13th June 2020

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Four health workers are among the 85 people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala on Saturday as the infection count soared to 2,406 and over 2.35 lakh people are under observation in the state.

The active cases in the state touched 1,342 while 1,045 people have recovered from the infection, including 46, who were discharged today.

Malappuram reported 15 cases, followed by Kannur with 14, Kozhikode (12), Alappuzha and Kasaragod (nine each), Palakkad (8), Ernakulam (7), Idukki and Thrissur (4 each), Pathnamthitta,Wayanad and Kottayam (one each), Health Minister KK Shailaja said.

Of the positive cases, 53 had come from abroad, including 21 from Kuwait, and 18 from other states.

Ten people were infected through contact, the Minister said in a press release here.

At least2,35,418 people are under observation, 2,23,429in homes/institutional quarantine and 1,989 in hospitals, including 223 people admitted today.

Malappuram has the largest number of coronavirus cases at 205, followed by Palakkad (176), Thrissur (151) and Kannur (128).

Meanwhile, the state government relaxed the Sunday lockdown restrictions to allow devotees to visit places of worship, students to attend examinations, and personnel for making arrangements for the exams.

