Kerala HC stays bus fare hike order

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A division bench of the High Court stayed the order of a single judge allowing bus operators to collect increased fare from passengers in view of the Covid-19 situation. The court stayed the order on an appeal filed by the state government seeking to quash the same.

The government said it had decided to increase the fare by 50 per cent as buses were allowed to fill only half of their seating capacity owing to social distancing norms. The motor vehicles tax up to June 30 was also waived. The moved aimed at allowing operators overcome their financial loss.With the lockdown curbs relaxed from June 1, the government revoked its earlier directives on fare increase.