Prisoners can make calls, says DGP

As per reports, Jolly had contacted the witnesses to influence them through phone illegally.

13th June 2020

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of reports that Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in the Koodathayi serial murder case, had made phone calls from Kozhikode district jail for influencing witnesses, DGP (prisons) Rishi Raj Singh on Friday clarified that prisoners are allowed to make phone calls to their relatives and lawyers. 

As per reports, Jolly had contacted the witnesses to influence them through phone illegally. She is serving jail term in Kozhikode district jail for murdering her relatives using cyanide. The reports alleged that Jolly had contacted her son Romo, who is named as a key witness in the case. Based on the report, the relatives of her first husband the late Roy Thomas had filed a complaint with North Zone IG Ashok Yadav. Following this, DIG (prisons) Vinod Kumar submitted a probe report as directed by Rishiraj Singh.

According to Singh, all the prisoners in the jails are allowed to contact their close relatives and lawyers. He said they were given four 10-digits number through ‘Smart Pay Phone Card’ system facilitated by the company ‘Allen group’. Of these numbers, a number is allotted for female block. In a statement, Singh clarified that Jolly had used the phone which was kept for the prisoners in the female block of the district jail. 

