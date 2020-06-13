STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spike in infections in Thrissur expected, no need to panic: Minister AC Moideen

A nurse wearing a n95 mask at Thrissur Medical College Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Local Self-Government Minister AC Moideen said the current spike in COVID-19 infections in the district was expected and there is no need for any major concerns in this regard. Addressing reporters after the review meeting on Friday,  Moideen said the district administration had anticipated that the number of  positive cases will go up to 350 after the arrival of expats.  

“But the number of cases crossed only 200, which means the situation is still under control here. However, in a couple of cases health officials couldn’t trace the source of the infection  which is definitely a concern. In the case of  infections through local transmission, it has been decided to conduct more antibody tests,” he said. The district administration plans to conduct 1,000 antibody tests on those belonging to the vulnerable category. In the wake of rising COVID cases and dengue outbreak, markets in the district will remain closed on Tuesday and Wednesday for the purpose of sanitisation. 

“The district had reported 74 dengue cases in the last couple of days. A cleaning drive at the main markets in the district will be helpful in preventing the monsoon diseases as well,” he said. The minister also warned of strict action if false information on COVID infections is spread through the social media.

Responding to calls from elected representatives, including T N Prathapan, MP and Anil Akkara, MLA,  for a complete lockdown in the district,  Moideen said that the district administration cannot impose such restrictions on its own and it can only go by the existing  guidelines. “Containment zones will be monitored strictly and people should follow officials’ instructions,” he added.

