Three Malayali nurses who left from Kochi airport test positive in Kuwait

Incident raises questions over tight health screening of passengers at the airport

Published: 13th June 2020 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses, medicine

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Three Malayali nurses who left for Kuwait from Kochi airport have been tested positive for Covid in the Gulf country.The nurses left Kerala for Kuwait City  on Thursday to rejoin duty after their annual vacation. The three nurses testing positive exposed the tall claims by the Kochi airport on the tight screening, including thermal scanning of the passengers, before allowing them to board the flights.

When contacted, the spokesman of Cochin International Airport Ltd said the medical check-ups at the airport are handled by health authorities, and the airport’s role was to facilitate the screening process.Reports said the three nurses have been moved to a hospital in Kuwait City for further treatment while all the passengers in their flight have been quarantined.The airport had earlier tied up with Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) for installing machines to disinfect the luggage of passengers. Further, special teams of officials from state health department, police, local bodies and CISF were also formed to implement various Covid protocol measures in the airport.

Five Keralites die in the Gulf, two in Delhi

Five Keralites have died due to Covid-19 in  Gulf countries on Friday. With this the total number of Malayalis who died in the Gulf due to Covid-19 touched 216. The persons who died on Friday are Abdul Azeez, 53, of Thiruvananthapuram, who died in Abu Dhabi, Kaja Hussain, 42, of Palakkad, in Dammam, Shameer, of Kollam, in Riyadh, Justin, of Pathanamthitta, in Oman and Patrick Carlton Dsouza, 59, of Vypeen, Kochi, in Kuwait.Meanwhile, two Keralites died in Delhi due to the pandemic on Friday. They are Raghavan Unnithan, 70, of Adoor, and K G Shibu, of Kottayam.

Nurses left state on Thursday
The three nurses left Kerala for Kuwait City on Thrusday for rejoining duty after their annual vacation. 

