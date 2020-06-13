Wedding bookings: Guruvayur Devaswom announces reimbursement

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: KB Mohandas, chairman, Guruvayur Devaswom, has said those who had booked in advance for conducting weddings at the Guruvayur Sree Krishna temple could either opt for a refund or wait until the situation gets back to normal. According to the devaswom, 26 wedding bookings have been received for Monday. “Since the Malayalam month begins on June 15, except on Monday there are fewer bookings for weddings,” he said.

The response to the virtual queue system arranged by the devaswom too has been lukewarm. Lack of public transportation system from all routes, coupled with the Covid scare, could have resulted in the dull response.

Meanwhile, the devaswom has been accepting offerings online. But this is also yet to pick up. “Places like Chavakkad, Engandiyur and even Thrissur corporation have been declared containment zones. The Devaswom has also sought the cooperation of public in the fight against the pandemic,” he added.