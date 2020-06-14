Kerala man builds a shrine for 'Corona Devi' to ward off COVID-19 pandemic

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: At a time the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a man in Kerala's Kollam district has started worshipping ‘Corona Devi’ to "ward off the virus".

Anilan, a native of Kadakkal has installed an idol which looks similar to the coronavirus at a makeshift shrine next to his house.

"I have assumed the dreaded virus that kept the world leaders at the tender hook, as a deity. The Hindu mythology explains that God is omnipresent, even in a virus,” said Anilan, a trustee of Muhurtham Charitable Trust.

READ| Jharkhand: Women perform puja to ward off coronavirus

According to him, the shrine is a mark of protest against the political parties who are "trying to exploit people" during the pandemic by withholding them from visiting places of worship.

Anilan conducts daily rituals in front of the idol made of thermocol. But he is not ready to allow visitors to his temple for the time being as he staunchly believes in the science behind ‘break the chain’ campaign. He is ready to offer ‘prasadam’ to those who reach out to him by mail. “Those who seek blessing should do something good for others,” said Anilan.

He has dedicated the temple to corona-warriors such as health workers, scientists trying to find vaccines, police-fire and rescue officers, journalists working in the frontline.