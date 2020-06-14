STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala man builds a shrine for 'Corona Devi' to ward off COVID-19 pandemic

Anilan, a native of Kadakkal has installed an idol which looks similar to the coronavirus at a makeshift shrine next to his house.

Published: 14th June 2020 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 03:08 PM   |  A+A-

Man worships 'corona devi' in Kerala. (Photo| EPS)

Man worships 'corona devi' in Kerala. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: At a time the world is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, a man in Kerala's Kollam district has started worshipping ‘Corona Devi’ to "ward off the virus".

Anilan, a native of Kadakkal has installed an idol which looks similar to the coronavirus at a makeshift shrine next to his house.

"I have assumed the dreaded virus that kept the world leaders at the tender hook, as a deity. The Hindu mythology explains that God is omnipresent, even in a virus,” said Anilan, a trustee of Muhurtham Charitable Trust.

READ| Jharkhand: Women perform puja to ward off coronavirus

According to him, the shrine is a mark of protest against the political parties who are "trying to exploit people" during the pandemic by withholding them from visiting places of worship.

Anilan conducts daily rituals in front of the idol made of thermocol. But he is not ready to allow visitors to his temple for the time being as he staunchly believes in the science behind ‘break the chain’ campaign. He is ready to offer ‘prasadam’ to those who reach out to him by mail. “Those who seek blessing should do something good for others,” said Anilan.

He has dedicated the temple to corona-warriors such as health workers, scientists trying to find vaccines, police-fire and rescue officers, journalists working in the frontline.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Corona Devi COVID-19
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp