Second phase of ‘First Bell’ set to ring from Monday

The second phase of the virtual school learning programme ‘First Bell’  is all set to begin from Monday.

File photo of a group of students watching Victers channel at Rajaji Nagar in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday as the new academic year began online as well as on the TV channel | B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second phase of the virtual school learning programme ‘First Bell’  is all set to begin from Monday. The first phase broadcast classes through KITE Victers channel and social media as a trial run. The second phase will have the same time allotment -- 8.30am to 5.30pm -- with the addition of language subjects like Urdu, Sanskrit and Arabic. 

According to an official statement from the general education department, as many as 4,000 students who don’t have television sets will be provided with an alternative before Monday. “The government has ensured that the second phase will reach every nook and cranny of the state. Local bodies too will make sure that all students are facilitated to attend classes,” said a senior officer.According to K Anvar Sadath, chief executive officer, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the first phase -- June 1 to June 12 -- received tremendous response from students, parents and the public.

Around 27TB of data was downloaded in a single day through KITE Victers web channel. The channel’s subscriber base in YouTube (itsvicters) has reached nearly 1 million, while over 16.5 lakh downloaded the channel’s app from Google Playstore.Some classes saw viewership of 40 lakh and above. The classes were also viewed by hundreds from West Asia, America and Europe. “We have incorporated English subtitles for English medium students and Malayalam subtitles for Malayalam medium students. Even Hindi classes will have subtitles,” said Anvar. The classes can also be viewed on Victers Facebook page ‘victerseduchannel’. Classes X-XII will have repeat telecasts from Monday to Friday, whereas classes I-IX will have repeat telecasts on Saturday and Sunday. 

Tamil and Kannada medium classes
Tamil medium classes will be available on the YouTube link ‘Youtube.com/drcpkd’, while Kannada medium classes will be available via ‘Youtube.com/KITEKasaragod’. The classes for both mediums are prepared by the Palakkad, Kasaragod and Idukki district offices of KITE, with academic support from Samagra Shiksha Kerala. Subject-wise telecast schedule for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday is available on www.kite.kerala.gov.in.

