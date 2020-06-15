STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
12-year-old girl dies by suicide in Kerala; police investigates cause

The firl's body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

ALAPPUZHA: The body of a 12-year-old girl was found hanging at her house at Karthikappally near Haripad on Sunday. Harsha, daughter of Aswathi of Chittoor house at Mahadevikad in Karthikappally, was a Class 7 student of BB HSS at Nangiarkulangara. 

Thrikkunnapuzha police said the girl’s body was found hanging around 8.00 am. In her statement to the police, Aswathi said she found her daughter hanging when she opened the room after the latter was late in waking up. A single-line suicide note found from her room merely said, “I am going”. 

Police said that Aswathi got married after divorcing her first husband. Harsha was the daughter from the first marriage. Neighbours told the police that the girl had been tortured by her mother many times and the victim herself had complained to the Pink police earlier.

The body was handed over to the relatives after the postmortem examination at the Government Medical College Hospital here.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Comments

