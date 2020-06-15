STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
23-day-old infant dies in Attappadi

Attappadi health nodal officer Dr  R Prabhudas said the baby was born pre-term through an emergency Caesarean section, weighing only 1.60 kg.

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: A 23-day-old female child of a couple from Mulli in Attappadi died at the EMS Cooperative Hospital in Perinthalmanna in the early hours of Sunday.

Her parents, Ranjith and Rajitha, hail from the Kuppan colony. 

Attappadi health nodal officer Dr. R Prabhudas said the baby was born pre-term through an emergency Caesarean section, weighing only 1.60 kg.

The infant had also undergone a laparotomy surgery, which later developed infection. The mother was suffering from high blood pressure.

This is the sixth death of a tribal infant in Attappadi so far this year.

