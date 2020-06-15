54 test positive, 56 recover in Kerala; five healthcare workers also test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a succession of high single-day positive counts, the state on Sunday recorded more recoveries than fresh cases of COVID-19. While 54 people tested positive, 56 persons under treatment recovered from the illness and tested negative.

Of the coronavirus-confirmed persons, 48 are returnees -- 23 from abroad and 25 from other states. Two persons in Thrissur and one in Malappuram, were infected through close contact. Five healthcare workers — one from Thiruvananthapuram and four from Thrissur — are among those who tested positive on the day.

The new cases are from Kozhikode (8), Ernakulam and Thrissur (7 each), Palakkad and Kasaragod (6 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur (4 each), Kottayam and Malappuram (3 each), Pathanamthitta and Idukki (2 each) and Kollam and Wayanad (1 each).

Palakkad (27) reported the most number of recoveries, followed by Thrissur (7), Malappuram (5), Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam (3 each), Kottayam, Idukki and Kannur (2 each) and Wayanad and Kasaragod (1 each). As on Sunday, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,340 while 1,101 people recovered.

Six new hotspots



Taking the tally of active hotspots to 122, six new places were declared as hotspots on Sunday. The latest entrants in the list are Kumili in Idukki, Kanjankad, Karadukka and Pallikkara in Kasaragod, and Muzhukunnu and Peravoor in Kannur.