STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

54 test positive, 56 recover in Kerala; five healthcare workers also test COVID-19 positive

Of the coronavirus-confirmed persons, 48 are returnees -- 23 from abroad and 25 from other states. Two persons in Thrissur and one in Malappuram, were infected through close contact.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

While 54 people tested positive, 56 persons under treatment recovered from the illness and tested negative.  (PHOTO | ASHISH KRISHNA HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a succession of high single-day positive counts, the state on Sunday recorded more recoveries than fresh cases of COVID-19. While 54 people tested positive, 56 persons under treatment recovered from the illness and tested negative. 

Of the coronavirus-confirmed persons, 48 are returnees -- 23 from abroad and 25 from other states. Two persons in Thrissur and one in Malappuram, were infected through close contact. Five healthcare workers — one from Thiruvananthapuram and four from Thrissur — are among those who tested positive on the day. 

The new cases are from Kozhikode (8), Ernakulam and Thrissur (7 each), Palakkad and Kasaragod (6 each), Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur (4 each), Kottayam and Malappuram (3 each), Pathanamthitta and Idukki (2 each) and Kollam and Wayanad (1 each).

Palakkad (27) reported the most number of recoveries, followed by Thrissur (7), Malappuram (5), Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Ernakulam (3 each), Kottayam, Idukki and Kannur (2 each) and Wayanad and Kasaragod (1 each). As on Sunday, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,340 while 1,101 people recovered.

Six new hotspots 

Taking the tally of active hotspots to 122, six new places were declared as hotspots on Sunday. The latest entrants in the list are Kumili in Idukki, Kanjankad, Karadukka and Pallikkara in Kasaragod, and Muzhukunnu and Peravoor in Kannur. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus lockdown coronavirus death toll coronavirus in India
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp