Experts warn of ‘corona discount’ offers for overseas education

Experts in the field, however, warn that people should be wary of fraudsters as top universities have not announced any special discounts for admissions on account of the coronavirus pandemic.

Top universities have not announced any special discounts for admissions on account of the coronavirus pandemic. (Express Illustrations)

By Ajay Kanth
Express News Service

KOCHI: COVID-19 has become the catchword for many overseas education consultants scouting for prospective students from Kerala. The private agencies are promising special ‘corona’ discounts for admission and migration to Australia and Canada, with a few launching campaigns with taglines like “low-cost migration process during the COVID-19 transition period”.

Put on hold under the prevailing circumstances, the admission process overseas is expected to resume only by January/February next year. “Students wishing to go to Europe, Australia, New Zealand and Canada have to be careful as there is no clarity yet on the admission process. Many foreign universities are planning for a January 2021 intake of students,” ISE Education Media chief Manu Rajagopal told The New Indian Express.

He said, despite the pandemic affecting overseas travel, a lot of inquiries on admissions to universities abroad have been coming in from students in the state.  

Milia Jacob of Princy Global Education said that only universities in the United Kingdom have considered reopening their academic intake of foreign students by September 2020.

“Some private universities in non-English speaking countries may be offering discounts to attract students, but leading universities in Europe are not,” she said.

Another expert said the agencies may attempt to lure students with the promise of scholarships from universities. “Eligible students may get a scholarship of around 3,000 British pounds. But scholarships are not easy to get. Elaborate procedures have to be completed before students can avail them,” he said.

A majority of students from Kerala are opting for post-graduate courses overseas. The course fee varies depending on the country and the university.

“An MBA course in the US will cost around Rs 25 lakh while it will be between Rs 18 lakh and Rs 20 lakh in Australia. In the UK, a post-graduate course will cost around Rs 10 lakh,” the expert said.

