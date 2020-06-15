Health schemes at standstill due to Kerala's failure to pay up, says Oommen Chandy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the government for derailing the Vitamin A supplementation programme for children, former chief minister Oommen Chandy on Sunday alleged this and a couple of other programmes launched by the National Health Mission (NHM) in Kerala were at a standstill due to the state’s failure to pay up its share.

“The state government owes Rs 550 crore to the NHM for programmes jointly implemented by the state and Central governments. Though it accepts the Centre’s share, the state’s 40 per cent share is continuously defaulted,” he said in a statement here on Sunday.



The New Indian Express had reported on Saturday that thousands of children have missed out on supplement coverage after a huge stock was freezed owing to quality concerns.

Chandy said the programme was stopped during a rise in the spread of Covid-19, a time when efforts were to be taken to increase children’s immunity.



“Vitamin A doses are given nine times before the age of five. The halt in the scheme will severely affect kids of poor families. In some districts, the project has been halted for six months,” he said.