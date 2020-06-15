STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala State Sports Council sacks 26 coaches

Though out of job, some coaches are still giving instructions to players to help them stay fit during the period.

Fired, sacked, axed, terminated

A KSSC official said it was decided to terminate the coaches’ contract as there was no work at present what with all sports hostels closed down. (Representational Image)

By Ramu R
Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 26 sports coaches of Kerala State Sports Council (KSSC) are in dire straits after the council terminated their contracts last month. The coaches, who were hired on a temporary basis, believe the financial crunch faced by KSSC during the lockdown was the reason they were terminated. Still, they said the decision came like a bolt from the blue.  

“The decision was shocking as some of us were performing well and were confident that we would be able to keep our jobs for a few more years. If we were informed about the decision, we could have looked for jobs elsewhere,” said a coach who used to train around 34 athletes before the lockdown.

The terminated coaches mainly belonged to volleyball, football, cricket, rowing and athletics disciplines. Some of them said there are currently no permanent coaches for sports disciplines such as rowing which is cause for concern for athletes should online training start soon. 

“While we are all pensioners, some of us earned bare minimum money which is insufficient to survive during this time. Most of us also come from financially backward sections and are the sole breadwinners of our family which makes the situation worse,” said an Alappuzha-based coach.  

A KSSC official said it was decided to terminate the coaches’ contract as there was no work at present what with all sports hostels closed down.

“Also, this was one of the adjustments made by the government to mitigate KSSC’s financial crisis. We will renew their contracts after the hotels open as their service will be required,” said the official.

KSSC president Mercy Kuttan said a decision on the future of the released coaches will be made by the end of this month. The sports official admitted KSSC was yet to appoint permanent coaches in some newly added sports disciplines.

“However, lack of coaches will not be a problem for such athletes as only general fitness exercises are being taught during this time,” the official added.

