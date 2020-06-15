Mystery shrouds death of 17-year-old tribal girl who dies by 'suicide'; kin demand probe

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A day after a 17-year-old tribal girl in Valara near Adimali allegedly committed suicide, her family members on Sunday demanded a detailed probe into her death. Meanwhile, the condition of her 21-year-old cousin, who has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after she tried to kill herself on hearing about the relative girl’s death, is stated to be stable.

Expressing doubts over her death, parents of the deceased girl on Monday said they didn’t know how their daughter managed to obtain a mobile phone. They are also clueless on where she and the other girl had stayed after having left home on Thursday.

“When the two girls returned home on Friday, they didn’t reveal where they had been to though we got a text message from them informing us that they had left home on Thursday. It didn’t mention their whereabouts. But the phone was missing when they came back,” the mother of the deceased girl told reporters.

The postmortem held at the Kottayam MCH confirmed it as a case of suicide. Despite the absence of injuries on the body which rules out foul play, police expect to get crucial evidence after the statement of the hospitalised girl is recorded. After her body was brought to the settlement on Sunday, the funeral was held as per the tribal customs.

The deceased had been found hanging near her house on Saturday while her cousin from the same settlement was hospitalised after consuming poison. Both of them had gone missing on Thursday night after the deceased girl was reportedly chided by her mother for excessive use of mobile phone.



The police had registered a man-missing case, but the girls returned home by Saturday morning. However, when the relatives were planning to present them before the Adimali police, the girl was found hanging from a tree near her house.

Man, partner found dead in Kattakkada



A 35-year-old man and his female partner were found dead in their rented house at Kochu Plavarathala that falls in Kattakkada police station limit on Sunday afternoon.



The bodies of Renju aka Arun Anand and his 38-year-old partner Kunjumol were found hanging from the ceiling using a single rope, which the police said strongly suggested that it was a “clear case of suicide”.



Police said the incident was first noticed by the ward member, who was the owner of the house where the two stayed. The duo, who were autodrivers, were living together for the last four months after getting separated from their spouses, sources said.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)