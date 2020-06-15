STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Mystery shrouds death of 17-year-old tribal girl who dies by 'suicide'; kin demand probe

Expressing doubts over her death, parents of the deceased girl said they didn’t  know how their daughter managed to obtain a mobile phone.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:49 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

The postmortem held at the Kottayam MCH  confirmed it as a case of suicide. (For representational purposes)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A day after a 17-year-old tribal girl in Valara near Adimali allegedly committed suicide, her family members on Sunday demanded a detailed probe into her death. Meanwhile, the condition of her 21-year-old cousin, who has been admitted to a hospital in Kochi after she tried to kill herself on hearing about the relative girl’s death, is stated to be stable.

Expressing doubts over her death, parents of the deceased girl on Monday said they didn’t  know how their daughter managed to obtain a mobile phone. They  are also clueless on where she and the other girl had stayed after having left home on Thursday. 

“When the two girls returned home on Friday, they didn’t reveal where they had been to though we got a text message from them informing us that they had left home on Thursday. It didn’t mention their whereabouts. But the phone was missing when they came back,” the mother of the deceased girl told reporters. 

The postmortem held at the Kottayam MCH confirmed it as a case of suicide. Despite the absence of injuries on the body which rules out foul play, police expect to get crucial evidence after the statement of the hospitalised girl is recorded. After  her body was brought to the settlement on Sunday,  the funeral was held as per the tribal customs.  

The deceased had been found hanging near her house on Saturday while her cousin from the same settlement was hospitalised after consuming poison. Both of them had gone missing on Thursday night after the deceased girl was reportedly chided by her mother for excessive use of mobile phone.

The police had registered a man-missing case, but the girls returned home by Saturday morning. However, when the relatives were planning to present them before the Adimali police, the girl was found hanging from a tree near her house. 

Man, partner found dead in Kattakkada

A 35-year-old man and his female partner were found dead in their rented house at Kochu Plavarathala that falls in Kattakkada police station limit on Sunday afternoon.

The bodies of Renju aka Arun Anand and his 38-year-old partner Kunjumol were found hanging from the ceiling using a single rope, which the police said strongly suggested that it was a “clear case of suicide”.

Police said the incident was first noticed by the ward member, who was the owner of the house where the two stayed. The duo, who were autodrivers, were living together for the last four months after getting separated from their spouses, sources said. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
suicide mental health depression suicide helpline
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp