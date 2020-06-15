STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

VD Satheesan takes YouTube route, features Thomas Isaac as first guest

The series will see Satheesan discussing problems, solutions and opportunities for Kerala with thought leaders and influencers from various sectors over the next several weeks.

Published: 15th June 2020 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 02:16 AM   |  A+A-

V D Satheesan, MLA, with Minister Thomas Isaac on ‘Dialogue with VDS’

V D Satheesan, MLA, with Minister Thomas Isaac on ‘Dialogue with VDS’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the noisy Kerala political landscape, the Opposition and ruling parties are always at each other’s throats, at least in public discourse. So, everyone was surprised when Paravoor MLA and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan decided to have Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac as his first guest on ‘Dialogue with VDS’, a conversation series on his newly-launched YouTube channel uploaded on Friday.

The series will see Satheesan discussing problems, solutions and opportunities for Kerala with thought leaders and influencers from various sectors over the next several weeks. “I am often dismayed by the enmity in political discourse that has, unfortunately, started influencing political leaders. If there is no conversation between ideologies, democracy becomes redundant,” he said, adding it was high time political discourse became sane and constructive so that issues are addressed in a more useful way. 

The first episode with Isaac as guest discussed several issues, the way forward and opportunities for Kerala in the post-COVID world. The entire dialogue, where Satheesan asked the question, was cordial, except for a brief moment where Isaac looked ready to give LDF the entire credit for the state’s healthcare. 

However, Satheesan immediately intervened and said the achievement was the result of the work done in the past 50 years, thereby giving credit to both UDF and LDF governments that came to power during the time. On why he did not pose tough questions, Satheesan said the idea was to have an engaging conversation, not an argument.

During the episode, Isaac, when asked about the possibilities for Kerala in future, said the state should showcase itself as a brand to the world focusing on education, health and agriculture. The next episode of ‘Dialogue with VDS’ will have as guest Dr MV Pillai, an oncologist and clinical professor of oncology at Sidney Kimmel College of Thomas Jefferson University, Baltimore, US. He is also a  senior advisor to 
Global Virus Network. The episode will air this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
VD Satheesan TM Thomas Isaac Paravoor MLA LDF UDF
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp