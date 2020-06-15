VD Satheesan takes YouTube route, features Thomas Isaac as first guest

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In the noisy Kerala political landscape, the Opposition and ruling parties are always at each other’s throats, at least in public discourse. So, everyone was surprised when Paravoor MLA and senior Congress leader VD Satheesan decided to have Finance Minister TM Thomas Isaac as his first guest on ‘Dialogue with VDS’, a conversation series on his newly-launched YouTube channel uploaded on Friday.

The series will see Satheesan discussing problems, solutions and opportunities for Kerala with thought leaders and influencers from various sectors over the next several weeks. “I am often dismayed by the enmity in political discourse that has, unfortunately, started influencing political leaders. If there is no conversation between ideologies, democracy becomes redundant,” he said, adding it was high time political discourse became sane and constructive so that issues are addressed in a more useful way.

The first episode with Isaac as guest discussed several issues, the way forward and opportunities for Kerala in the post-COVID world. The entire dialogue, where Satheesan asked the question, was cordial, except for a brief moment where Isaac looked ready to give LDF the entire credit for the state’s healthcare.

However, Satheesan immediately intervened and said the achievement was the result of the work done in the past 50 years, thereby giving credit to both UDF and LDF governments that came to power during the time. On why he did not pose tough questions, Satheesan said the idea was to have an engaging conversation, not an argument.

During the episode, Isaac, when asked about the possibilities for Kerala in future, said the state should showcase itself as a brand to the world focusing on education, health and agriculture. The next episode of ‘Dialogue with VDS’ will have as guest Dr MV Pillai, an oncologist and clinical professor of oncology at Sidney Kimmel College of Thomas Jefferson University, Baltimore, US. He is also a senior advisor to

Global Virus Network. The episode will air this Friday.