73 people recover on a single day; 1.29 lakh complete quarantine

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As many as 73 people recovered from Covid-19 and 1,29,971 people completed their 14-day quarantine period in the state on Monday. The negative cases were from Kannur (21), Palakkad (12), Kollam (11), Malappuram (10), Thrissur (six), Kozhikode and Kasaragod (four each), Thiruvananthapuram (three) and Ernakulam (two).

The swab samples of 82 people tested positive on Monday, including the sample of a 67-year-old person who died on June 12. The deceased, S Rameshan of Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, had been suffering from respiratory ailments and was a heart patient, the Health department said.

With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state rose to 20. The cause of death of the Kollam native (who died on May 31 and was found to be positive on June 4) is yet to be ascertained. Of the positive cases, 72 were returnees — 49 from abroad and 23 from other states — and nine cases were due to close contact. The positive cases were reported from Ernakulam (13), Pathanamthitta (11), Kottayam and Kannur (10 each), Palakkad (seven), Malappuram and Kozhikode (six each), Alappuzha (five), Kollam (four), Thrissur and Kasaragod (three each), Idukki (two) and Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad (one each).

Cases due to close contact were reported from Kottayam, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thrissur (two each) and Malappuram (one). The state has 1,348 active cases, while 1,174 have recovered. Five areas were declared hotspots. They are Alagappa Nagar, Vellangallur and Tholur in Thrissur, Kinanoor-Karimthalam in Kasaragod and Thalassery in Kannur. Two areas -- Vandazhi and Puthunagaram in Palakkad - were removed from the list. The total active hotspots in the state is 125.