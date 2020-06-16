STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

73 people recover on a single day; 1.29 lakh complete quarantine

Recoveries from 9 dists | Kannur tops list | 82 test positive | Five areas declared hotspots

Published: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Covid testing, Coronavirus testing

(Image used for representation)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  As many as 73 people recovered from Covid-19 and 1,29,971 people completed their 14-day quarantine period in the state on Monday. The negative cases were from Kannur (21), Palakkad (12), Kollam (11), Malappuram (10), Thrissur (six), Kozhikode and Kasaragod (four each), Thiruvananthapuram (three) and Ernakulam (two). 

The swab samples of 82 people tested positive on Monday, including the sample of a 67-year-old person who died on June 12. The deceased, S Rameshan of Vanchiyoor in Thiruvananthapuram, had been suffering from respiratory ailments and was a heart patient, the Health department said. 

With this, the number of Covid-19 deaths in the state rose to 20. The cause of death of the Kollam native (who died on May 31 and was found to be positive on June 4) is yet to be ascertained. Of the positive cases, 72 were returnees — 49 from abroad and 23 from other states — and nine cases were due to close contact. The positive cases were reported from Ernakulam (13), Pathanamthitta (11), Kottayam and Kannur (10 each), Palakkad (seven), Malappuram and Kozhikode (six each), Alappuzha (five), Kollam (four), Thrissur and Kasaragod (three each), Idukki (two) and Thiruvananthapuram and Wayanad (one each). 

Cases due to close contact were reported from Kottayam, Palakkad, Alappuzha and Thrissur (two each) and Malappuram (one). The state has 1,348 active cases, while 1,174 have recovered. Five areas were declared hotspots. They are Alagappa Nagar, Vellangallur and Tholur in Thrissur, Kinanoor-Karimthalam in Kasaragod and Thalassery in Kannur. Two areas -- Vandazhi and Puthunagaram in Palakkad - were removed from the list. The total active hotspots in the state is 125.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp