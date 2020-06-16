First week of July may be harsh for Thrissur

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THRISSUR: The increase in total Covid-19, especially among health workers, keeps the health department on its toes in Thrissur. With nine cases till June 14, the district has the highest number of Covid positive cases among health workers in the state.Further, as per the projection of the health department, the cultural capital is expected to witness the highest number of cases (64) as per the current pace, and 201 cases in the worst case scenario, in the eighth week of the third wave of coronavirus.

After May 7, when expats started coming to Kerala, the department had prepared a projection of total cases likely to be tested positive in the district. The projection was prepared till 13th week for non-resident Keralites and till 15th week in the case of NRIs. It shows that the eighth week — which falls on the first week of July—will be the crucial for the district as that period is likely to see the highest number of cases as per the current projections. The positive cases may go up to 201 in a worst scenario.

District medical officer (DMO) Dr K J Reena said though the third wave has been very crucial for the district, the situation is still under control. As per the existing projection, the total cases in the district could be 395 in the first week of July in a worst case scenario case. But it’s 146 cases now. But the rise in the number of cases among the health workers was not expected. However, the department made arrangements for ensuring normal functioning of all hospitals.

On the quarantine period of health workers, which has now been reduced from 14 to seven days to avoid the closure due to Covid as it happened in Porathisserry primary health centre, the DMO said the other staff were told to report for duty after their test proved negative. “It is not mandatory for health staff to serve a 14-day quarantine as they wear personal protective equipment (PPE) and take other safety measures while on duty,” said Dr Reena.

“Since we expect more NRIs and NRKs to return in the coming weeks, along with rise in cases, what is more important is the cooperation of the public. People seems to have almost forgotten about the standard operating procedures and health guidelines which cannot be allowed in this situation,” she added.