STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In a first in Kerala, sinking COVID-19 patient saved with plasma therapy

The benefactor was a man who had returned from Delhi. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and faced acute respiratory complications five days later, warranting the use of a ventilator.

Published: 16th June 2020 08:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 08:25 PM   |  A+A-

Plasma therapy

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a first in the state, doctors used plasma therapy to save the life of a COVID-19 patient at the Government Medical College (GMC) in Thrissur. The 51-year-old man was taken off the ventilator on Monday evening, four days after the therapy, and is now recuperating in the ICU.

The therapy involves the separation of antibodies from a person cured of the novel coronavirus and its subsequent infusion into the vein of the COVID-19 patient in a critical condition.

The benefactor was a man who had returned from Delhi. He tested positive for COVID-19 on June 6 and faced acute respiratory complications five days later, warranting the use of a ventilator. On June 11 night, the patient underwent the convalescent plasma collection therapy that lasted till daybreak.

“The procedure requires volunteers who have recovered from COVID-19 and are above the age of 18. They can donate plasma, the yellowish liquid component of the blood, between the first and fourth months after cure,” said Dr M A Andrews, principal of the GMC. “The therapy has proven its potential of giving COVID-19 patients a fresh lease of life.”

Convalescent plasma therapy relies on an apparatus called apheresis that separates the plasma from the donor’s blood. Unlike the usual blood donation, the remainder here returns to the donor’s circulation.

“In one go, we take 400 grams of plasma. Then we transfuse it into the COVID-19 patient in two phases of 200 grams each,” reveals Dr Andrews, adding, “The therapy has absolutely no side effects.”

At GMC Thrissur, last week’s convalescent plasma therapy was carried out by doctors and technicians of the departments of medicine, transfusion medicine and anesthesia. The team also administered the immunosuppressive drug Tocilizumab (also known as atlizumab) typically used to treat arthritis. The GMC Thrissur got an apheresis machine last month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Plasma therapy GMC Thrissur COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp