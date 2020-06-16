LSG elections: IUML likely to tie up with Welfare Party

By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty on Monday said the party will discuss the possibility of making allies with parties outside the political front for local sef-government (LSG) polls. He was speaking to reporters here on Monday. The UDF is yet to decide on the issue. He said making a tie-up with the Welfare Party of India, which supported the UDF in the last Parliament election, is also under the consideration of the party.

“Similar tie-ups were made in earlier elections as well. We might not go forward with a strictly defined political front when it comes to local body polls, and we may ally with socio-cultural organisations outside the UDF. We have not taken a final decision on the matter yet,” Kunhalikutty said.Meanwhile, IUML has sent a circular comprising the conditions to contest in the LSG polls to block presidents and mandalam presidents in the state. As per the circular, those who have contested in the local body elections thrice will not be considered again.

“Only one person from a house should be considered for the election. Also, 30 per cent of seats should be reserved for youngsters and new faces,” the circular said. The circular said only the chance to win and ability to work should be the criteria for selecting a candidate. In a new approach, the circular urges the party leaders to create a social media team in every district to promote the party and its candidates through the social networking sites. The party might also assess the performance of the current members of local bodies before giving them a chance to contest in polls again.