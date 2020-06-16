Man absconding from Thiruvananthapuram Med College Hosp found hanging

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The body of a 43-year-old man, who was absconding from the Medical College Hospital (MCH) here while undergoing treatment, was found hanging in the rear side of a commercial building at Sreekaryam on Monday morning. The body of Shaiju, a native of Chavadimukku near Varkala, was first spotted by a staff of a private bank which operates in the front portion of the building where the man was found hanging.

Sreekaryam police said the body was found hanging from a clamp that was located in between the rear side of the building, where the bank operated, and nearby house. The police said Shaiju was admitted to the MCH on Sunday after he had sustained injuries during a clash near Varkala.