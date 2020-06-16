STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mollywood resumes shooting with safety norms

After a gap of 100 days, it is ‘start camera, action’ again for Mollywood.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM

The shooting of Tsunami in progress in Kochi | A Sanesh

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: After a gap of 100 days, it is ‘start camera, action’ again for Mollywood. The shooting of the movie Tsunami resumed on Monday in Kochi, the film hub of Kerala.Adhering strictly to the state government’s Covid-19 protocol, the shooting began at the French Toast Cafe on Chittoor Road. Actors Aju Varghese and Balu Varghese enacted the scene as instructed by director Lal and his son Jean-Paul Lal. The father-son duo is jointly directing the movie, with Alex J Pulickal cranking the camera.

In the pre-Covid days, the crew strength was usually between 100 and 120. But, under the new safety norms, the total number of people allowed on a set is limited to 50. And the makers of Tsunami have restructured the shooting chart to limit the number.“Accordingly, we’ve reduced the number of people in each department,” said Aneesh Perumbilavu, production controller of Tsunami. “Since outdoor shooting is not allowed due to the pandemic, some scenes have been reworked to shoot them indoors.”

The production controllers feel that it may be easy for small and medium budget movies to keep rolling amid the restrictions, it will not be so for superstar/big-budget movies. “If the theme demands outdoor locales and the presence of a crowd, we can’t plan shooting at this juncture,” said Aroma Mohan, a senior production controller.

A source close to  superstars Mammootty and Mohanlal said the two biggest names in Mollywood are yet to take a call on resuming shooting. Mammootty, whose movies One and The Priest have been completed, is planning to come back by the end of this with the fifth part of his evergreen hit Oru CBI Diarykurippu. Mohanlal will be coming up with a sequel to his blockbuster Drishyam.

Mollywood Covid-19
