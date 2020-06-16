STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

SOP ready for Covid care at 29 first-line treatment centres

CFLTC could be any facility like auditoriums, marriage halls or indoor stadiums which could accommodate at least 50 patients at a time.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Health department has come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for healthcare in Covid First-Line Treatment Centres (CFLTC). The SOP was released after it was decided to admit Covid-19 cases who are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms to CFLTCs. According to the department, though there is adequate number of Covid hospitals (CH) to meet the current situation, they might become insufficient if the state has to deal with community spread.

“The pandemic is expected to continue for a long time and sustained efforts need to be in place. At the same time, at least one healthcare institution at the peripheral level will have to be reserved to manage non-Covid cases, including maternal and child health and mental healthcare. CFLTCs aim to bridge this gap,” the SOP says.It says Covid-19 cases will now be screened at CFLTCs. Triaging will take place there. If the patient is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, he/she will be admitted to CFLTC. If the condition is serious or severe, the patient will be referred to the CH. 

CFLTC could be any facility like auditoriums, marriage halls or indoor stadiums which could accommodate at least 50 patients at a time. Also, there should be   adequate facilities for ward-like arrangements (preferred) or individual rooms with adequate furniture. To avoid transmission within CFLTC, healthcare workers and patients have been asked to ensure precaution at all times, including physical distancing.

Considering recent incidents of suicides at Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram — one by a recovered patient and another by a suspected case — the doctors attached to the CFLTC were asked to conduct psychological assessment of patients during clinical rounds daily.

“Four doctors will be posted for 14 days and duty will be divided into six shifts. If the number of patients increases, more doctors should be posted. Minimum two clinical rounds per day shall be conducted at CFLTC   as per requirement. A psychological assessment should be done during the clinical rounds. Management of comorbidities should also be done,” says an excerpt from the SOP.

What it says

For those in need of specialist consultation, telemedicine facilities will be arranged in the hub-and- spoke model. Confidentiality and gender sensitivity have to be ensured in such cases
In case of dietary services, the SOP says patients, staff and bystanders should be given a balanced diet and drinking water at the CFLTC. Diet should be provided for free after ensuring cleanliness and quality

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SOP COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp