Speculation rife on Sakkeer Hussain’s removal from post

KOCHI: The findings of an internal inquiry committee constituted by CPM triggered widespread speculation about the imminent ouster of Sakkeer Hussain, the controversial Kalamassery area secretary of the party, on Monday. However, when contacted district secretary C N Mohanan denied the reports and said the party has not taken any official decision in this regard.

“The CPM Ernakulam District Committee has not taken any decision (on the reported ouster of Kalamassery area secretary). If any decision is taken, we will officially announce it,” he said. Meanwhile, there were unconfirmed reports that the CPM district committee held serious discussions on the Dinesh Mani committee report, which had looked into the allegations against Sakkeer’s illegally amassed assets. Sources said a section of CPM wants the controversial area secretary to be removed from the post.