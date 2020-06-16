STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Theft on ship: NIA recovers 19 items; other sold on OLX

A microprocessor from aircraft carrier, which is yet to be found, was sold to a person in state

The first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier of the country being constructed by Cochin Shipyard.

The first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier of the country being constructed by Cochin Shipyard.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  National Investigation Agency (NIA) sleuths have recovered 19 of the 20 computer components stolen from the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) under construction at the Cochin Shipyard. The lone missing item, a microprocessor, was sold via online marketplace OLX! The NIA said the suspects — Sumit Kumar Singh of Bihar and Daya Ram of Rajasthan — sold the microprocessor to a person in Kerala for Rs 5,000. The other 19 components were recovered following the duo’s arrest. The NIA court on Monday sent them to the agency’s custody for seven days.

“One hard disk and a RAM was recovered from Singh’s residence in Bihar. Other goods, including three hard disks, five microprocessors and nine RAMs, were recovered from the house of his brother in Surat, Gujarat,” said a source. Sources said NIA has also received information about the duo’s entry into the shipyard by retrieving the information from their mobile phones. “The phone has photographs of their entry pass from Gandhi gate and their employee number,” said a source.

The NIA had sought 10-day custody of the duo, but the court granted them the same for seven days. One of the accused told the court that they stole the components for money. They also requested to relinquish the ‘vakalath’, a document filed by an advocate to represent them in the court, as they could not afford it. The NIA will take the accused to the buyer. An identification parade will also be held and the duo will be taken to the shipyard and the room in Kochi where they stayed while working for the company that was roped in for painting the aircraft.

TIMELINE

September 13, 2019
The theft came to notice while IAC’s IPMS was launched for testing, following which an FIR was registered by the police
September 26
NIA takes over the probe and collects finger/palm prints of around 6,300 persons who worked at Cochin Shipyard
March 15, 2020
NIA announces a reward of C5 lakh for information leading to the persons behind the theft
June 8
NIA receives information that one of the palm imprints found at the crime spot matches with that of Bihar native Sumit Kumar
June 10
NIA team arrests Sumit Kumar from Bihar. He confesses the involvement of Rajasthan native Daya Ram

