Thrissur archdiocese allows cremation in Covid deaths

Later, the district collector intervened and the burial was conducted as per protocol, after a two-day delay. 

Published: 16th June 2020 06:29 AM

By Express News Service

THRISSUR: Two days after the controversy over burial of a Chalakkudy native, who died due to Covid-19, Thrissur archdiocese issued a circular on Monday allowing cremation of those who have died due to the pandemic. In the circular issued by archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhathu, it was stated that all church authorities should stick to the protocol laid down by health department during the funeral. Churches should make arrangements in the cemetery to conduct the burial as per protocol, it says.

“If there is no space in the cemetery, the church should try to bury the mortal remains in its own land so that the remains could be shifted to cemetery after two or three years. As a last resort, burial in cemetery of other churches or even at house compounds can also be allowed considering the present situation,” the statement says.

“If the family chooses to have cremation not because of their beliefs, but because of the peculiar situation of Covid-19, the church should support them by conducting all religious prayers,” the archbishop said. When Chalakudy native Dinny Chacko died due to Covid-19, the parishioners of St Sebastian church, Thachuparambu, had opposed his burial. Later, the district collector intervened and the burial was conducted as per protocol, after a two-day delay. 

