Kerala govt hijacking schemes of Centre: JP Nadda

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has failed to derive the benefits of various programmes being implemented by the NDA government at the Centre, BJP president JP Nadda has said. He also accused the LDF government of hijacking Central schemes and marketing them as state government’s achievements.

Nadda was inaugurating the party’s Maha Virtual Rally in Kerala from New Delhi to mark the first anniversary of the second stint of the Modi government. The rally which was held simultaneously from New Delhi and Thiruvananthapuram was webcast through various social media accounts of the party. According to BJP leaders, lakhs of party supporters joined the rally online.

He also dubbed the successive UDF and LDF governments as ‘inefficient’ and ‘two sides of the same coin.’ Nadda said the UDF and LDF do not believe in development and mismanagement was their core.