Seats in arts and science colleges to be increased this year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: To ensure that students get maximum opportunity to study in higher educational institutions within the state in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, the state government has decided to increase the number of seats in the arts and science colleges.

According to an order issued by the Higher Education Department, degree programmes in colleges will see an increase in seats by up to 70. The post graduate courses in colleges will see an increase by 25 seats for Science subjects and 30 seats for Arts and Commerce subjects.

The Higher Education Department also directed universities to ensure that extra seats are allotted after assessing the infrastructure facilities in colleges and without causing additional financial burden to the government. The increased seats should be included in the allotment process for admission in the current academic year itself, the order said.