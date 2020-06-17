Stop free non-veg food in jails, merge welfare fund boards, panel proposes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The expert committee appointed by the government to submit recommendations on expenditure rationalisation has proposed to avoid free non-vegetarian food in jails. “Many other states have switched to vegetarian food. To reduce expenses, Kerala may also switch to nutritious vegetarian food, with non-vegetarian items made available at extra payment,” the committee’s interim report said.

Expenses in the state’s jails are exorbitant and the major expenditure heads are food expenses and wages paid to inmates, the report said. Wages paid to the jail inmates is Rs 26-36 in West Bengal and Chhattisgarh while it is Rs 127-238 in Kerala. This may suitably be reduced, the report said. The panel chaired by Centre for Development Studies director Sunil Mani was appointed in the wake of the economic slowdown and lockdown. Its other members are additional chief secretary (Finance) Rajesh Kumar Singh, secretary (Finance Expenditure) Sanjay Kaul, LSGD (Urban) principal secretary Biswanath Sinha and Kerala Public Expenditure Review Committee secretary M Chandra Das.

Welfare fund boards

The expert panel has also proposed to the government to merge all 34 welfare fund boards into a single entity. The panel proposed to form a Kerala State General Welfare Fund Board headed by a chairman and comprising stakeholder members of all present boards. An Aadhaar-linked payment mechanism should be launched to check whether the beneficiaries are illegally drawing other government benefits like the social security pension. Several hundred executive positions can be avoided through the merger.

Raise retirement age

Another major recommendation is to raise the retirement age of employees from 56 to 58. The extension of two years will help the government save Rs 5,265.97 crore. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac who received the report, however, said the government does not plan to raise the retirement age.

The committee has proposed to stop contractual appointment of retired government servants. New posts should not be created in the next two years, it said. Judicial commissions functioning for more than two years should be asked to submit the final reports within two months and be wound up.

Other recommendations