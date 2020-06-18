Amid complaints of inflated power bills, Kerala govt offers slew of subsidies for consumers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting complaints on exorbitant electricity bills, the Kerala government has announced a slew of subsidy packages for domestic consumers. Now, power bills can be paid in five installments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the new subsidy packages, the Kerala State Electricity Board will face an additional burden of Rs 200 crore. However, it will benefit 90 lakh power consumers. Power supply will not be disconnected even if consumers default on their payment.

Here's the full list of subsidies: