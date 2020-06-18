STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amid complaints of inflated power bills, Kerala govt offers slew of subsidies for consumers

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the new subsidy packages, the Kerala State Electricity Board will face an additional burden of Rs 200 crore. However it will benefit 90 lakh power consumers.

Representational image

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid mounting complaints on exorbitant electricity bills, the Kerala government has announced a slew of subsidy packages for domestic consumers. Now, power bills can be paid in five installments.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said with the new subsidy packages, the Kerala State Electricity Board will face an additional burden of Rs 200 crore. However, it will benefit 90 lakh power consumers. Power supply will not be disconnected even if consumers default on their payment.

Here's the full list of subsidies:

  • Now, no charge is levied for consumers who use up to 40 units, with connected load of less than 500 watts.  
  • Consumers who use up to 40 units with connected load of less than 1000 watts have to pay Rs 1.5 per unit.
  • Consumers who use up to 50 units need to pay only half of the additional charges.
  • Consumers with usage of up to 100 units will get 30 percent subsidy on additional charges incurred. 
  • 25 percent subsidy on additional charges to consumers who use up to 150 units
  • 20 percent subsidy on additional charges to consumers who use more than 150 units per month. 
  • Earlier, permission given to pay power bills during lockdown in three installments. Now, these bills can be paid in five installments.
