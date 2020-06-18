Education dept orders inquiry into unaided schools flouting admission rules

Sovi Vidyadharan By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unaided schools which conduct admissions to Class XI even before the results of the Class X board examinations are announced will soon face action. The state general education department has ordered an inquiry into schools that conduct admissions violating the bylaws of their own affiliating boards.TNIE had published a series of reports on malpractices by unaided schools, including conducting illegal admissions to Class XI and hiking school fees exorbitantly. Taking note of these reports, and also individual complaints from parents, the general education department has decided to act tough.

“We have ordered an inquiry by the DEO in the wake of complaints that a few schools affiliated to national boards have started the process of admission to Class XI,” General Education Secretary A Shajahan told TNIE.“The preliminary inquiry found that some schools conducted an online test among Class X students and have kept a list ready for admission.”

He said the state government has decided to take action against such schools even though they were functioning in the unaided sector. The CBSE affiliation bylaws, revised in 2018, had designated the state as the ‘appropriate government’. This has given more teeth to the state government in curbing unfair practices by unaided schools.

Moreover, CBSE’s insistence on ‘recognition certificate’ from the state is another crucial aspect which would enable the state education department to make errant CBSE schools fall in line. Interestingly, the CBSE regional office, which was informed of malpractices by schools, had also advised parents to approach the state education department.

Do not hike school fees, Child rights panel tells schools

T’Puram: The State Child Rights Commission has directed schools not to collect fees more than what was charged in the previous academic year. In an order, the commission said parents should be allowed to pay fees in three to four instalments. The child rights panel directed the secretary of general education department to issue orders in this regard, taking into account the hardship faced by people during the pandemic.

TNIE had reported how a few unaided schools had affected a fee hike of over 60 per cent this academic year. The commission said unaided schools, especially CBSE and ICSE schools, should collect fees rationally from parents. “Government and aided schools collect a small amount as PTA fund. However, these collections should be made without creating mental stress on students,” said the commission.