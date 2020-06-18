STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Education dept orders inquiry into unaided schools flouting admission rules

Unaided schools which conduct admissions to Class XI even before the results of the Class X board examinations are announced will soon face action.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

school bag, students, girl student, group, uniform, schools

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Sovi Vidyadharan
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Unaided schools which conduct admissions to Class XI even before the results of the Class X board examinations are announced will soon face action. The state general education department has ordered an inquiry into schools that conduct admissions violating the bylaws of their own affiliating boards.TNIE had published a series of reports on malpractices by unaided schools, including conducting illegal admissions to Class XI and hiking school fees exorbitantly. Taking note of these reports, and also individual complaints from parents, the general education department has decided to act tough.

“We have ordered an inquiry by the DEO in the wake of complaints that a few schools affiliated to national boards have started the process of admission to Class XI,” General Education Secretary A Shajahan told TNIE.“The preliminary inquiry found that some schools conducted an online test among Class X students and have kept a list ready for admission.” 

He said the state government has decided to take action against such schools even though they were functioning in the unaided sector. The CBSE affiliation bylaws, revised in 2018, had designated the state as the ‘appropriate government’. This has given more teeth to the state government in curbing unfair practices by unaided schools.

Moreover, CBSE’s insistence on ‘recognition certificate’ from the state is another crucial aspect which would enable the state education department to make errant CBSE schools fall in line. Interestingly, the CBSE regional office, which was informed of malpractices by schools, had also advised parents to approach the state education department.

Do not hike school fees, Child rights panel tells schools
T’Puram: The State Child Rights Commission has directed schools not to collect fees more than what was charged in the previous academic year. In an order, the commission said parents should be allowed to pay fees in three to four instalments. The child rights panel directed the secretary of general education department to issue orders in this regard, taking into account the hardship faced by people during the pandemic.

TNIE had reported how a few unaided schools had affected a fee hike of over 60 per cent this academic year. The commission said unaided schools, especially CBSE and ICSE schools, should collect fees rationally from parents. “Government and aided schools collect a small amount as PTA fund. However, these collections should be made without creating mental stress on students,” said the commission.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp