STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

In times of e-learning, fraudsters throw bait with fake shopping sites

Nine persons have lost their money to such fraud in the state, say Cyberdome officials

Published: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: Arjun (name changed), a Plus-Two student in Thiruvananthapuram who is now engaged in online studies because of the Covid-19 pandemic, came across an advertisement on social media while browsing the internet last week. The advertisement carried an amazing offer -- a laptop of a branded company which costs Rs 41,000 at just Rs 10,000 as part of “Covid-19 stock clearance sale”. With the consent of his parents, he transferred the money from his father’s bank account and booked the laptop. However, even after a week, he has not received the booked item or any response from the online firm. Presently, the said site is not available.

As per his complaint, lodged with the Police Cyber Cell, the online shopping site resembled a  leading online shopping portal. That was why he booked the item without a second thought. As online education is the new normal, the state is witnessing online fraud in a new avatar -- in the form of fake online shopping sites offering electronic items such as TV, mobile phone, laptops and tablets of top branded companies at 75 to 50 per cent discounted prices. As many as nine persons lost their money in this type of fraud in the state, according to Cyberdome officials. The culprits have adopted a strategy of “old wine in a new bottle”, the officials said. 

The Cyberdome has issued a warning to maintain vigil on the fake online shopping sites which are displaying “offer” ads on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok. Manoj Abraham, Cyberdome nodal officer and ADGP, said the fraudsters adopted the new way as many students and parents rely on e-shopping for buying gadgets for online study in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic. 

“We have traced the sources of this fraud. Most of the fraudsters operate from Uttar Pradesh. These fake sites closely resemble major online shopping sites and the customers book the items via these sites without having a second look. We have communicated the matter to the UP police,” he said.

Watch students
Cyber forensic expert Vinod Bhattathirippad also echoed the view that fraudsters are employing the old method in a new form. “With the commencement of online classes, the majority of students are in front of TV sets, computers or mobile phones. Students and parents must keep away from clicking on unnecessary links on social media platforms,” he said.

Earlier, watching TV and using computers were prohibited for most of the students, but with the commencement of online classes, they have access to computers and mobile phones with internet connections. Hence, there are chances of misuse and the parents should maintain additional vigil, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
E commerce sites online fraud
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp