In times of e-learning, fraudsters throw bait with fake shopping sites

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Arjun (name changed), a Plus-Two student in Thiruvananthapuram who is now engaged in online studies because of the Covid-19 pandemic, came across an advertisement on social media while browsing the internet last week. The advertisement carried an amazing offer -- a laptop of a branded company which costs Rs 41,000 at just Rs 10,000 as part of “Covid-19 stock clearance sale”. With the consent of his parents, he transferred the money from his father’s bank account and booked the laptop. However, even after a week, he has not received the booked item or any response from the online firm. Presently, the said site is not available.

As per his complaint, lodged with the Police Cyber Cell, the online shopping site resembled a leading online shopping portal. That was why he booked the item without a second thought. As online education is the new normal, the state is witnessing online fraud in a new avatar -- in the form of fake online shopping sites offering electronic items such as TV, mobile phone, laptops and tablets of top branded companies at 75 to 50 per cent discounted prices. As many as nine persons lost their money in this type of fraud in the state, according to Cyberdome officials. The culprits have adopted a strategy of “old wine in a new bottle”, the officials said.

The Cyberdome has issued a warning to maintain vigil on the fake online shopping sites which are displaying “offer” ads on various social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Tik-Tok. Manoj Abraham, Cyberdome nodal officer and ADGP, said the fraudsters adopted the new way as many students and parents rely on e-shopping for buying gadgets for online study in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have traced the sources of this fraud. Most of the fraudsters operate from Uttar Pradesh. These fake sites closely resemble major online shopping sites and the customers book the items via these sites without having a second look. We have communicated the matter to the UP police,” he said.

Watch students

Cyber forensic expert Vinod Bhattathirippad also echoed the view that fraudsters are employing the old method in a new form. “With the commencement of online classes, the majority of students are in front of TV sets, computers or mobile phones. Students and parents must keep away from clicking on unnecessary links on social media platforms,” he said.

Earlier, watching TV and using computers were prohibited for most of the students, but with the commencement of online classes, they have access to computers and mobile phones with internet connections. Hence, there are chances of misuse and the parents should maintain additional vigil, he added.