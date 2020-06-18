Kerala says Covid test a must for all returning expats 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the outcry from various quarters, the state government on Wednesday decided to insist on Covid-negative certificate for the expatriates returning home via chartered flights and also Vande Bharat mission. The state cabinet gave the nod to the decision aimed at avoiding chances of infected people transmitting the virus to others on these flights. The state urged the Centre to direct embassies to make necessary arrangements to conduct Covid tests in countries where expatriates are facing difficulties in getting them done. For those who cannot afford the test, it should be done free of cost, the state demanded.

Justifying the decision, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said: “The state had told the Centre as early as on May 5 that expatriates, even those coming via Vande Bharat flights, should be brought to the state only after conducting Covid-19 test.”

Pinarayi said SpiceJet, to which the state gave approval to operate 300 chartered flights, has informed that only people tested negative for Covid will be brought to the state. Expatriate organisations which sought permission to bring NRKs have also been told to follow the SpiceJet model, he said.

NRKs can do rapid antibody tests: Govt

The CM said rapid antibody tests can be conducted in case NRKs find the RT-PCR tests too expensive. The cost-effective TrueNat test, which is considered ideal for passengers, can also be done, he said.

“Of the positive cases, 52 per cent are people who have come from abroad. While welcoming our brothers and sisters from abroad, it’s our duty to prevent spread of the disease to others. The regulations being put in place are towards achieving that objective,” he said. The CM said that if Covid-infected people want to travel, the Centre should consider the proposal of arranging a special flight to bring them home.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday told the High Court that it was insisting on Covid-19 tests for NRIs returning to the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. This does not mean the government is preventing any Keralite living in other state or countries from returning, Senior Government Pleader P Narayanan said, adding the state is ready to welcome even the last Keralite stranded in other states or countries.

The clarification came on a petition filed by Pathanamthitta native Reji Thazhamon seeking a directive to the state government not to demand Covid-19 negative certificates from expatriates returning from West Asian countries on chartered flights.The government submitted that after travel restrictions were lifted, 2,61,596 people returned to Kerala from outside till June 16. Of the 1,348 persons being treated for Covid-19 here as of June 15, 600 came from abroad. It said the state is insisting on the test as 1.22 out of every 100 persons who returned from foreign countries tested Covid-19 positive.

No devotees in TDB temples till June 30

T’Puram: The Travancore Devaswom Board has barred the entry of devotees to all its shrines from Thursday, until June 30. The decision comes in the wake of an increase in Covid-19 spread through a local contact. TDB president N Vasu said that the board will meet towards the end of this month to discuss reopening.

State to soon adopt rapid antigen testing

T’Puram: The state will soon adopt a new testing strategy in the form of point-of-care rapid antigen detection test. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said the government has decided to consider the advice of the state expert committee on Covid-19 and appropriate action will be initiated.

CM for continuing 3-pronged strategy

T’Puram: The state has decided to implement its three-pronged strategy of containing Covid-19 in a foolproof manner. The strategy consists of social distancing, wearing of facemasks, and quarantine and reverse quarantine.