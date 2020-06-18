Local body electoral roll published with 2.62 crore voters

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 2.62 crore people, including 14.79 lakh new voters, are eligible to vote in the local body elections slated to be held in October, according to the final electoral roll published by the State Election Commission on Wednesday.

The list comprises 1.25 crore male voters, 1.36 crore female voters and 180 transpersons. Elections will be held in 941 panchayats, 86 municipalities and six municipal corporations in the state. The draft voters’ list published on January 20 had 2.51 crore voters. The final voters’ list was published after considering fresh applications for enrolment and objections regarding the draft voters’ list.

Those who were unable to enrol their names for the local body polls will be given two more chances to do so. Since two panchayats in Malappuram — Edayoor and Edappal — were closed as per Covid-19 protocol, the voters’ list in these two local bodies will be made available for scrutiny later.