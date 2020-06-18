STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Response to ‘Lights Off Kerala’ clear warning to govt, says UDF

According to the Opposition,  ‘Lights Off Kerala’ heralded a new form of protest in the state.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy speaks over the phone in candlelight at his house in Thiruvananthapuram, as part of the ‘Lights Off Kerala’ protest on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The UDF leadership claimed that the ‘Lights Off Kerala’ protest  staged on Wednesday was remarkable for the overwhelming participation of the public. As part of it, the Opposition had exhorted the public to turn off the lights for three minutes at 9pm.In a release, the Congress-led alliance said the novel protest was a warning against the government and KSEB’s daylight looting of  consumers by slapping  inflated power bills under the guise of Covid -19. 

According to the Opposition,  ‘Lights Off Kerala’ heralded a new form of protest in the state. The UDF brass said the public’s strong disapproval is natural since they couldn’t foot the exorbitant bill and hence took part in the silent protest wholeheartedly.“The public’s ire was clearly evident from its participation  as neither the government nor the KSEB is ready to correct the mistakes. The people are forced to bear the brunt for the KSEB meter readers’ failure to take the reading on time,” said the UDF brass.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala turned off the lights at the Cantonment House at 9pm. Senior leaders A K Antony and K C Venugopal took part in the protest from New Delhi. Oommen Chandy and Mullappally Ramachandran too joined in the protest from their residences here. Leaders of UDF allies also participated  in ‘Lights Off Kerala.’

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Lights Off Kerala UDF KSEB
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp