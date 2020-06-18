Tried to end life, woman killed in mishap on way to hospital

ALAPPUZHA: A 32-Year-old woman, who attempted suicide due to family issues, died on her way to hospital after the ambulance carrying her collided with a truck on NH-66 near Aroor on Tuesday night.

Ahalya Devi (Rakhi), wife of Binoy, Pulimootil house, Ambika Market, near Vaikom, and the mother of a five-year-old, had set herself ablaze after pouring kerosene over her body at her uncle’s house in Thanneermukkom. Though she was taken to a couple of private hospitals in Cherthala and later to the General Hospital in Kochi, they refused to admit her.

Hence, relatives later took her to the Alappuzha Government Medical College Hospital (MCH) in an ambulance. On their way, the vehicle collided with a truck carrying sand. Ahalya was thrown out of the vehicle along with the stretcher in the impact of the collision and she suffered fatal injuries, the police said. Her father Maniyappan and uncle Dileep Kumar, who suffered injuries, were admitted to a private hospital.

Ahalya’s body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem examination at the MCH. She has been staying with her mother at Veliyambra near Thanneermukkom for the past few months. Differences of opinion with husband prompted Ahalya to stay in her mother’s house, police said.

Aroor police have registered a case under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of IPC. “As per the initial inquiry, the woman who had suffered burn injuries sustained a serious head injury due to the collision and this may have caused her death,” said Aroor SI K J Jacob.