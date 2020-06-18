STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Union minister V Muraleedharan part of campaign against Kerala: Pinarayi

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, accusing him of being part of a campaign to paint the state as being hostile to expatriates.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan hit out at Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan, accusing him of being part of a campaign to paint the state as being hostile to expatriates. Pinarayi also indirectly warned the Union minister that it was not proper to play politics using the health of people during the time of a crisis.Pinarayi said Muraleedharan had on March 11 said that if Covid-infected people are brought in flights along with non-infected people, the chances of virus transmission was high. He said the Union minister later backtracked from that stance. He added that Kerala had, even at that juncture, insisted that infected and non-infected people should be brought separately.

Pinarayi also reminded Muraleedharan of his statement on May 5 in which he said that all expats will be brought to the state only after conducting Covid-19 tests.  He said the Union minister, who made such a statement, is now creating a big hue and cry over Kerala’s insistence on tests.The chief minister also sought to know from Muraleedharan what prompted him to change his stance on Covid-19 tests for expatriates.

Following the Chief Minister’s criticism, Muraleedharan took to Twitter to flay the state’s insistence on Covid-19 negative certificate for expatriates.“Pinarayi Vijayan’s decision to make Covid-19 certificates mandatory for expatriate Malayalees is anti-people, discriminatory and ill-conceived,” Muraleedharan tweeted. The Unioin Minister said such a condition defeats the sole purpose of repatriation during the pandemic. The state should focus on testing and quarantining all the returnees, he demanded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
V Muraleedharan Pinarayi Vijayan
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp