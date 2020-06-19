STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

After Palakkad, focus on 7 more districts

64% of the 1.5 lakh persons expected to arrive from abroad likely to be from T’Puram, Kollam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur | 2% infection rate among returnees 

Published: 19th June 2020 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  After Palakkad, the state government has identified seven more districts which need special attention in the fight against Covid-19. The districts identified are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. The government has assessed that these districts might see a further spurt in positive cases and, if not monitored, the adminstration will have to handle a worst-case scenario like the community spread. The government’s assessment is based on the inputs provided by industries secretary K Elangovan, who also heads the state war room for fighting Covid-19. 

“It will be through the returnees coming from abroad that the spurt in cases will happen in these districts. Within one month, around 1.5 lakh people are expected to arrive in the state and 64 per cent of them belong to these seven districts. Other than the returnees turning positive, chances of people contracting the infection through contact are also high. The worst situation is if someone becomes a silent spreader or a super spreader,” said a source. 

As per the data presented by Elangovan at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister and accessed by TNIE, permission has been sought for 407 chartered flights and around 1.5 lakh returnees are expected to arrive in the state from abroad. According to him, surveillance and screening at airports will have to be strengthened further in view of this factor. He also stressed on ensuring a foolproof quarantine strategy in these seven districts. 

Testing all Kuwait returnees
The government is said to be considering a proposal to closely watch the returnees from Kuwait and test all of the them for Covid-19. The report presented by Elangaovan says among the returnees from abroad, the highest number of cases was reported among those who had arrived from Kuwait. At the same time, the infection rate of two per cent among returnees is worrying the health department because extra caution is needed when the state is going to witness such a huge number of people returning from abroad. 

“It is due to these factors that the state has decided to insist on Covid-19 screening and certification for returnees. As per the projection given by the industries secretary, 64 per cent of the 1.5 lakh returnees expected to arrive in the coming days belong to the high-risk group,  including women, senior citizens and children. If any one of the passengers is infected, they could transmit the same to others. Hence, the risks are manifold,” said an officer of the health department. On Tuesday, the government decided to consider Palakkad as a special case as the district shares many known and unknown entry points with Tamil Nadu, where the cases are spiralling out of control.

Keeping watch 
The inputs by industries secretary K Elangovan,  who also heads the state war room for fighting Covid-19, says among foreign returnees, the most cases were reported among those who had arrived from Kuwait

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Palakkad Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp