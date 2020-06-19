After Palakkad, focus on 7 more districts

Dileep V Kumar By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Palakkad, the state government has identified seven more districts which need special attention in the fight against Covid-19. The districts identified are Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. The government has assessed that these districts might see a further spurt in positive cases and, if not monitored, the adminstration will have to handle a worst-case scenario like the community spread. The government’s assessment is based on the inputs provided by industries secretary K Elangovan, who also heads the state war room for fighting Covid-19.

“It will be through the returnees coming from abroad that the spurt in cases will happen in these districts. Within one month, around 1.5 lakh people are expected to arrive in the state and 64 per cent of them belong to these seven districts. Other than the returnees turning positive, chances of people contracting the infection through contact are also high. The worst situation is if someone becomes a silent spreader or a super spreader,” said a source.

As per the data presented by Elangovan at a high-level meeting chaired by the chief minister and accessed by TNIE, permission has been sought for 407 chartered flights and around 1.5 lakh returnees are expected to arrive in the state from abroad. According to him, surveillance and screening at airports will have to be strengthened further in view of this factor. He also stressed on ensuring a foolproof quarantine strategy in these seven districts.

Testing all Kuwait returnees

The government is said to be considering a proposal to closely watch the returnees from Kuwait and test all of the them for Covid-19. The report presented by Elangaovan says among the returnees from abroad, the highest number of cases was reported among those who had arrived from Kuwait. At the same time, the infection rate of two per cent among returnees is worrying the health department because extra caution is needed when the state is going to witness such a huge number of people returning from abroad.

“It is due to these factors that the state has decided to insist on Covid-19 screening and certification for returnees. As per the projection given by the industries secretary, 64 per cent of the 1.5 lakh returnees expected to arrive in the coming days belong to the high-risk group, including women, senior citizens and children. If any one of the passengers is infected, they could transmit the same to others. Hence, the risks are manifold,” said an officer of the health department. On Tuesday, the government decided to consider Palakkad as a special case as the district shares many known and unknown entry points with Tamil Nadu, where the cases are spiralling out of control.

Keeping watch

The inputs by industries secretary K Elangovan, who also heads the state war room for fighting Covid-19, says among foreign returnees, the most cases were reported among those who had arrived from Kuwait