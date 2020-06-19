Elderly man charged with molestation aboard flight to Calicut

By PTI

MALAPPURAM: A 60-year-old man has been accused of molesting a co-passenger on a flight which reached the Calicut International Airport, near here, from Muscat on Friday, police said.

A case has been registered after the woman's husband e-mailed a complaint from Muscat after she narrated the incident to him upon reaching the airport, the police said.

In the complaint, it was stated that the woman, who arrived with her three-year-old child, was molested by the man seated next to her during the travel.

"We have identified the accused as all the details of the passengers are with the district and health authorities (in the light of COVID-19 times).

We need to record the statement of the woman and verify the facts," an investigating officer told PTI.