STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Govt issues order to acquire land for Sabarimala airport

Revenue Secretary A Jayathilak issued the order to acquire the land identified in Erumeli South and Manimala villages.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Sabarimala temple

The Sabarimala temple (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Sabarimala Greenfield Airport moved one step closer to reality after the LDF Government, which has hardly 10 months left in office, issued an order on Thursday to acquire land for the mega infrastructural project.The government has entrusted the Kottayam district collector with the task of acquiring 2,263.18 acres of land owned by a private entity in Cheruvally in Erumely to set up the aerodrome.

Revenue Secretary A Jayathilak issued the order to acquire the land identified in Erumeli South and Manimala villages. The Revenue Department issued the acquisition order after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan gave in-principle nod.After preparing a detailed project report, the state will now approach the Centre to get mandatory clearances from various ministries.  

Cost of compensation to be deposited before court

The government had earlier appointed M/S Louis Berger as the consultant to study the project’s techno-economic feasibility and environmental impact.The government order stipulated that the entire cost of compensation will be deposited before a court having jurisdiction over the area, since there exists a dispute over the property’s title. The compensation amount will be disbursed based on the verdict of the court on the dispute. Gospel of Asia Charitable Trust occupies 2,258.66 acres, having bought it from the Harrison Malayalam Plantation Ltd, which had previously held 2,263.18 acres. The state government had earlier taken a stance that since the present owner of the land and its predecessor have no title of the disputed land, its title vests with the state.

In a 2018 judgment, the Kerala High Court held that the special officer and collector appointed under the Kerala Land Conservancy Act, 1975, do not have the power to decide on the question of title and also ordered that liberty was being given to the state to establish its title by filing a suit before the competent civil court.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sabarimala airport
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp