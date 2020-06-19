STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

More guidelines issued for functioning of govt offices

The department heads can initiate disciplinary action against staffers who violate the guidelines, the order said.

Published: 19th June 2020 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday issued more guidelines for the smooth functioning of government and semi-government offices as well as those of  public sector units till June 30. The department heads can initiate disciplinary action against staffers who violate the guidelines, the order said.

Highlights 

Steps to be ensured for the functioning of offices like panchayat and village 
Staff can be split into 50-50 basis and allowed to attend office on rotational basis 
Heads of other departments can decide the number of staff who can attend office after taking into consideration the total number of staff, space constraint, working manner, and social distancing 
Department heads or the staff designated by the secretary should make arrangements in the secretariat 
Those staff who do not attend office should work from home 
The officer’s cabin should not be shared or attended by more people in order to keep social distancing 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp