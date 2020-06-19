More guidelines issued for functioning of govt offices

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government on Thursday issued more guidelines for the smooth functioning of government and semi-government offices as well as those of public sector units till June 30. The department heads can initiate disciplinary action against staffers who violate the guidelines, the order said.

Highlights

Steps to be ensured for the functioning of offices like panchayat and village

Staff can be split into 50-50 basis and allowed to attend office on rotational basis

Heads of other departments can decide the number of staff who can attend office after taking into consideration the total number of staff, space constraint, working manner, and social distancing

Department heads or the staff designated by the secretary should make arrangements in the secretariat

Those staff who do not attend office should work from home

The officer’s cabin should not be shared or attended by more people in order to keep social distancing